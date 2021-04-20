Mark Webb had to wait a few years before he could show what he’s made of, but the talented defensive back certainly didn’t disappoint once he was named a starter for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Webb showcased his skillset in 2019, compiling 38 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three passes defended and a forced fumble. He then followed up that season with 21 tackles, two passes defended and an interception in 2020.

After deciding to declare for the NFL Draft, Webb had the chance to improve his stock at the Senior Bowl. He didn’t squander that opportunity, as he flashed his tackling ability and ball skills throughout the week in Mobile, Alabama.

Then just for good measure, Webb had a strong outing at Georgia’s pro day. In addition to running the 40-yard dash in 4.50 seconds, he had an 11-foot, 4-inch broad jump. That number was just a few inches shy of the mark that Jeremy Chinn set last year at the NFL Combine.

We sat down with Mark Webb to discuss his Georgia career, what it was like playing for Kirby Smart, if he feels like he’s flying under the radar and much more.

The Spun: What was your pro day like?

Mark Webb: I thought my pro day was OK. It’s not what I expected though. I thought my numbers could’ve been 10 times higher. But I came out and go it done, so it’s on to the next.

The Spun: What’s your favorite memory from your time at Georgia?

MW: I’d have to say some of my favorite moments are the celebrations that came after we won a big game. When we got to celebrate with Coach Smart after a huge game, that was a lot of fun.

Carriers Create The Need…and I did…1vs🚫 pic.twitter.com/G09E5rUiBh — XVIII (@humblehead_mark) March 19, 2021

The Spun: What was it like playing for Kirby Smart?

MW: I learned a lot. Anyone who comes up in this system is bound to learn a lot. He showed me the way and taught me a lot about being a defensive back. The tips he gave me will carry over with me to the professional level. Every time you step in a room with Coach Smart, you’re bound to learn something.

The Spun: What was your favorite rivalry game?

MW: It would have to be Florida just because those games were so suspenseful. And those games always decide who is going to win the SEC East.

The Spun: What is your mindset when the ball gets snapped?

MW: Do your job first and let the play come to you. If you have a lot of confidence, you’ll be able to make plays. You’re not always going to be in the best position sometimes, but it’s about how you finish. You need to have a strong mindset and be able to overcome adversity as a defensive back. You need to be able to go out there and compete every single snap.

The Spun: Which defensive backs do you like to study?

MW: I like watching Tyrann Mathieu, Jeremy Chinn and Jamal Adams because they play the game with high energy. Another player who I like to watch is Budda Baker. Regardless of size, if you’re a dog, you’re a dog. It’s a natural thing that’s in you. Those players resemble things I want to be when I get to the NFL.

The Spun: Who was the player you had to game plan the most for at Georgia?

MW: I’d have to say Jaylen Waddle. His change in direction and speed in and out of cuts present a lot of challenges. He’s a great player.

The Spun: Who do you think will step on on Georgia’s defense next season?

MW: That’s hard to choose because there are so many options. We’re a band of brothers at Georgia. It’s a total defensive effort in the secondary. Everyone has to be communicating and doing there thing in order to succeed. I have no doubt that our secondary will be good. I feel like all of our safeties and cornerbacks on the roster for this fall will be able to get the job done.

The Spun: Do you feel like you’re flying under the radar?

MW: I fly under the radar, but that’s just the time I’m in right now. I’m still growing at the position and I feel like when I get to the league I’ll be able to show people that I can get the job done. I’ll consistently prove a lot of people wrong when I’m in the NFL.

The Spun: What’s your best quality on the field?

MW: My physical nature and my willingness to fly to the ball and make plays on it.

TIP DRILL! LSU's JaCoby Stevens (@jacobystevens7) nearly jumps TOO HIGH to tip this pass…and Georgia's Mark Webb (@humblehead_mark) is there for the interception – recording one of the top plays from day 2 at the @senior bowl@UGASportscom @TigerDetails pic.twitter.com/a1oDZ2gxHk — Rivals (@Rivals) January 27, 2021

The Spun: Are there any players you’re excited to match up with in the NFL?

MW: I’m ready to see everybody possible. That being said, I’d love to see D’Andre Swift or Kyle Pitts.

The Spun: What is an NFL team getting in Mark Webb?

MW: You’re getting a dog. You’re getting someone who is going to hustle and get the job done. I haven’t reached my ceiling and I’m going to get better each day. I’m someone who wants to be great.

Webb could hear his name called during Day 3 of the NFL Draft. He won’t be the only Georgia defensive back to come off the draft board later this month, as Tyson Campbell, DJ Daniel and Eric Stokes are all notable prospects as well.

