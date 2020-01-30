Recruiting Analyst Predicts 5-Star Broderick Jones Will Flip Commitment

Five-star lineman Broderick Jones has been committed to Georgia for nearly two years now. But to date, Jones still hadn’t signed his letter of intent to play in Athens.

Having taken so much time to put his pen to paper, and continuing to visit other schools, Jones is now being tipped to flip his commitment entirely.

Rivals recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt recently said that he expects Jones to end up with the Auburn Tigers. He noted that Jones is planning a visit to Auburn this coming weekend, and should make his flip official on National Signing Day.

From Rivals.com:

The highest-ranked prospect left in the class is who I am looking at for some Late Signing Period fireworks. Broderick Jones is committed to Georgia, but I think he pulls the switch and ends up with Auburn.

247Sports rates Jones as the No. 11 overall prospect in the country. He is the No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation, and the No. 3 prospect from the state of Georgia.

To date, he has taken official visits to Georgia, Arkansas and Illinois. But he’s taken multiple unofficial visits to Auburn too.

Losing one of the biggest in-state recruits in the country – let alone to SEC rival Auburn – would be a huge blow to Georgia’s recruiting efforts in 2020.

Will Jones stick with Georgia, or will be he plying his trade with another SEC giant?