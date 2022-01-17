Report: Arch Manning Will Have Some Big Visitors Tonight

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning, the top prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, still has one more year to decide on his college choice. One of the nation’s heaviest hitters is sending their big guns to see him this week.

According to Chad Simmons of On3 Sports, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart will be at Manning’s basketball game tonight. Smart will reportedly be joined by top assistants including Todd Monken, Matt Luke, and Buster Faulkner.

The Bulldogs are one of five teams on Arch Manning’s reported schools list. The others are Alabama, Clemson, Ole Miss and Texas. Stiff competition for Smart’s staff.

Georgia are the national champions and have been one of the top recruiting schools in the country during Kirby Smart’s tenure. Getting the Alabama monkey off their back in the national title game should only help their case.

Manning is the most hyped prospect since Vince Young due in no small part to his exceptional pedigree. Having two Hall of Fame quarterbacks as his uncles, a Pro Bowl quarterback as his grandfather and a phenomenal former athlete as his own father a legacy that is simply one of a kind.

It probably doesn’t hurt that Manning has been exceptional as the starting quarterback at high school. He was the Isidore Newman varsity starting quarterback as a freshman – a feat neither of his famous uncles can boast.

If Kirby Smart can convince Manning to join his team over the likes of Alabama and Clemson, it might be a bigger win to some fans than the national title itself.

Will Arch Manning go to Georgia?