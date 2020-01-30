Report: College Students Arrested For Vandalizing Sanford Stadium

This past November there reportedly was an incident at Georgia’s Sanford Stadium days before their game against Texas A&M. The legendary football stadium was vandalized, with a portion of the field severely damaged and ultimately replaced.

After a few months of investigating, though, authorities have arrested suspects in connection to the crime.

According to 11ALIVE, four students from Oxford College of Emory University have been arrested and charged in connection to the vandalism incident. Per the report, the four were booked in Athens-Clarke County Jail and posted $3,500 bond.

The incident allegedly occurred on November 20, 2019. University officials informed police that a large swath of the field was damaged by salt that was intentionally poured onto it with the intention of killing the grass.

Via 11ALIVE:

According to the police report, Delafchell said that the four people damaged a section of the turf. Claude Felton with the UGA Athletics Department said the damage was caused by salt being poured on the field with the intent of killing the grass.

A 6-foot by 15-foot section of the turf needed to be removed in order to repair the damaged field.

Georgia was able to quickly make the replacement. The Bulldogs’ November 23 tilt against Texas A&M went on as scheduled. They went on to win that game 19-13 in front of a capacity crowd.

The damages from the vandalism incident included $500 for the turf, as well as $24 for several stolen Georgia seat-backs.

