Report: Georgia Football Player Arrested Following National Title

Georgia football long snapper William Mote apparently celebrated his team’s national championship victory a little too enthusiastically.

According to a report from the Athens Banner-Herald, Mote was arrested in the early morning after allegedly breaking a single pane window of a downtown Athens law office.

“Mote told Athens-Clarke County police he was intoxicated after drinking at the Silver Dollar Bar, went to see a friend and mistakenly went to the law office, according to a police incident report,” the Banner-Herald wrote.

The redshirt sophomore, who has been the Bulldogs’ long snapper on punts the last two seasons, was charged with a second degree felony for damage of greater than $500. He was booked into the Clarke County Jail and eventually released on a $1,300 bond.

Georgia capped off a 14-1 season with a 33-18 victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last Monday night.

The win avenged a loss in the SEC Championship Game and secured the Bulldogs’ first national title since 1980.

