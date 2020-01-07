Report: Georgia Has Released Zachary Evans From His NLI

Five-star Zachary Evans, the No. 1 running back in the 2020 class, signed with Georgia. However, reports emerged yesterday that he would not wind up in Athens.

Evans, a Houston native, has now been let out of his NLI, according to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong. This frees him up to sign elsewhere.

As of yesterday, the buzz around Evans centered on two programs–LSU and Texas A&M.

As expected, was just told @247Sports No. 1 RB Zach Evans has been released from his NLI to Georgia "full release, no restrictions." Our story yesterday on it trending this way: https://t.co/j38rNS216k — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) January 7, 2020

The top player in Texas and the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2020 class, Evans rushed for 1,600 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior.

However, he was sent home from his team’s state championship game, which raised some eyebrows.

BREAKING: Confirmed that Galena Park North Shore 5 ⭐️ RB Zach Evans will not play today against Duncanville in the 6A Division I State Championship. #TXHSFB | #UILState — Nick Harris (@NickHarris247) December 21, 2019

Evans’ talent is obvious, and his 247Sports’ scouting report says he “could get on the field immediately at high-major level and become a Power 5 star, in addition to first-round NFL Draft ceiling.”

It will be curious to see where he ultimately winds up playing next season.