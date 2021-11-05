Report: Georgia Star LB Suspended After Rape Allegation

Troubling allegations have been made against star Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Adam Anderson.

According to a report from ESPN, Georgia suspended Anderson after he was accused of rape. The report made it clear police did not arrest Anderson and he denied the allegation through his attorney.

Here’s more from ESPN:

According to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report, a 21-year-old woman told police that she went to a house in Athens, Georgia, between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Friday. After having drinks, the woman said, she woke up while Anderson was raping her.

The woman reported the alleged incident to police later that day. Anderson’s attorney said the claims are “unfounded and unsupported.”

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart released a statement about the alleged incident.

“We are aware of the report, and we don’t comment on law enforcement matters, but I’ve been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field,” Smart said. “I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”

Anderson leads the Bulldogs with five sacks, and is second on the team with 5 ½ tackles for loss. He also racked up 32 tackles and 14 quarterback hurries.