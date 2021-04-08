Report: How Much Kirby Smart Made For F-150 Commercial

We know that major college sports head coaches make plenty of extra cash in endorsement deals. In the case of Georgia’s Kirby Smart, he picked up six figures without saying a word.

Smart was the focus of a Ford F-150 television commercial back in 2019. The narration discusses Smart’s career as a player and coach at UGA, and the Bulldogs head coach is pictured driving an F-150 during the ad.

Smart may be featured, but he doesn’t speak. That didn’t stop him from racking up $130,000 for the appearance, according to a new report from Sportico detailing the way NCAA coaches earn sponsorship money.

Among the endorsement deals mentioned are LSU’s Ed Orgeron earning $226,000 from Raisin’ Canes Chicken Fingers from 2018 to 2020, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh picking up $250,000 in an ad campaign for Downy and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney earning between $75,000-150,000 from “speaking appearances at “various locations in southeast, churches, chickfila challenge.”

You can see the Ford ad with Kirby Smart below.

Without question, coaches have ample opportunities to pad their wallets outside of their actual salaries.

Hopefully, as NIL legislation continues to be passed, those opportunities will be there for student-athletes as well.