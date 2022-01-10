Report: Police Called On Georgia Fans At Indianapolis Restaurant

Thousands of Georgia fans have descended upon Indianapolis, Indiana ahead of tonight’s national championship game against Alabama. Unfortunately, some of them had a little too much fun.

Georgia sports insider Radi Nabulsi was at St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis when a group of Georgia fans started getting wasted. One fan sang the old song, “Ain’t nothing finer in the land, than a drunk, obnoxious Georgia fan.” To which several other fans replied, “Gooo Dawgs!”

Apparently, other patrons at the restaurant didn’t appreciate that. The cops were promptly called, and when they showed up, they demanded that the Georgia fans calm down.

Georgia football fans rank among the most passionate in all of American sports. But while acting that way in the Peach State may work, people in Indianapolis apparently don’t like it as much.

Check out the scenes below:

The cops showed up pic.twitter.com/woCYb2wxxF — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) January 10, 2022

Georgia face Alabama tonight in their fifth meeting since 2018. Alabama are riding a seven-game winning streak against the Bulldogs and just beat them in the SEC Championship Game a month ago.

But despite losing 41-24 to the Crimson Tide in Atlanta last month, the Bulldogs are still slight favorites against them tonight. Their absolute drubbing of Michigan might have something to do with that.

However, until Georgia actually beats Alabama, there’s going to be a lot of creeping doubt as to whether they can.

The national title game will be played at 8:00 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.