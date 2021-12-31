WWE legend Ric Flair has rooted for the Georgia Bulldogs a plethora of times in the past. However, “The Nature Boy” will not be supporting them this Friday night.

With the Orange Bowl approaching in less than 12 hours, Flair went on Twitter to share his thoughts on the upcoming showdown between Georgia and Michigan.

Not only did Flair announced that he’s rooting for Michigan, he explained why.

“Sorry Kirby Smart! You Should Have Shook My Hand On The Sidelines When I Was Standing Next To Herschel Walker in Athens,” Flair tweeted. “Today, it’s All Blue! Jim Harbaugh Has Been Shaking My Hand Since 1989! GO BLUE!”

Flair’s latest tweet includes a picture of him in Michigan jersey.

Sorry @KirbySmartUGA! You Should Have Shook My Hand On The Sidelines When I Was Standing Next To @HerschelWalker In Athens! Today, It’s All BLUE! @CoachJim4UM Has Been Shaking My Hand Since 1989! GO BLUE! @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/lGJWdr33lV — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 31, 2021

It’s no secret that Flair and Harbaugh are friends. In 2016, the WWE Hall of Famer attended Michigan’s national signing day party.

Even though Michigan will enter this Friday night’s matchup as underdogs, Harbaugh’s squad should feel pretty comfortable with where it’s at. Besides, the college football world has underestimated what the Wolverines can do throughout the 2021 season.

If the Wolverines’ ground game can consistently move the chains against the Bulldogs’ ferocious defense, they’ll have a shot at making the national championship game.

Kickoff for the Georgia-Michigan game is at 7:30 p.m. ET.