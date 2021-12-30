SEC Insider Has Telling Update On Georgia’s QB Situation

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has already announced that Stetson Bennett will start at quarterback on Friday night against Michigan. That doesn’t necessarily mean we won’t see JT Daniels in action, though.

During an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show this afternoon, Mike Griffith of DawgNation made an interesting comment about Georgia’s quarterback situation.

“They do have JT ready, if needed,” Griffith said.

This isn’t the most surprising update considering Smart hinted at this with his recent comments.

“The JT situation will be what’s the situation [in the game], right? And also is he healthy enough,” Smart told reporters on Wednesday.

Bennett earned the starting quarterback job with efficient, turnover-free play. He’ll enter the Orange Bowl with 2,325 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

That being said, the Bulldogs will have to consider a change at quarterback if Bennett struggles. They can’t afford to be patient in a win-or-go-home situation.

Fortunately for Georgia, it has one of the best backup options in the country in Daniels. Since he joined Georgia in 2020, Daniels has 1,953 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The scoreboard on Friday night will almost certainly dictate how Georgia handles its quarterback situation.

Kickoff for the Georgia-Michigan game is at 7:30 p.m. ET.