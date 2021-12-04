Photo: SEC Pays Tribute To Legendary Sportswriter Cecil Hurt

A little over a week ago, the college football world learned that Tuscaloosa News sports editor and columnist Cecil Hurt passed away. He was 62 years old.

Hurt was well-regarded in the sports media industry due to his coverage of the Alabama Crimson Tide. After starting as a sports writer for Tuscaloosa News, he was promoted to the newspaper’s sports editor and columnist.

Even though Hurt won’t physically be at the SEC Championship Game this Saturday, he’ll be there in spirit. Scott Rabalais of The Advocate shared a photo of Hurt’s seat at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The SEC left a seat open to honor Hurt. It’s a classy gesture that is receiving a round of applause on social media.

“The seat for the late Tuscaloosa News sports columnist Cecil Hurt is right below me in the M-B Stadium press box,” Rabalais wrote. “Very nice tribute by the SEC folks to one of the greats in our business.”

The seat for the late Tuscaloosa News sports columnist Cecil Hurt is right below me in the M-B Stadium press box. Very nice tribute by the SEC folks to one of the greats in our business. pic.twitter.com/at8TolCv6I — Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) December 4, 2021

When the news broke that Hurt passed away, Alabama head coach Nick Saban released a heartfelt statement on the legendary sportswriter.

“He was a man of integrity and a fair-minded journalist blessed with wit, wisdom and an ability to paint a picture with his words that few have possessed,” Saban said, via Sports Illustrated. “Cecil was loved throughout this community and state as an old-school journalist who covered the Alabama beat with class and professionalism. He was a role model for young writers and the most trusted source of news for Alabama fans everywhere. He leaves a wonderful legacy as one of sports journalism’s best. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as well as Alabama fans everywhere who loved Cecil as much as we did.”

Hurt’s legacy will live on for years to come.