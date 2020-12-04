The SEC has reportedly made a decision on whether Saturday’s Vanderbilt at Georgia showdown will be played.

It was rumored earlier this week the Commodores were down a few players because COVID-related issues. Of course, several teams have been able to maneuver such incidents – that is, if enough players are available. It appears Vanderbilt doesn’t meet the eligibility standards.

The SEC has reportedly cancelled the Vanderbilt-Georgia clash scheduled for this Saturday. The Commodores don’t have enough players to compete this weekend. This is obviously a major blow for both teams.

The Bulldogs, believe it or not, aren’t exactly out of the playoff hunt just yet. The committee placed them at No. 9 in the latest playoff rankings. But without a contest this weekend, Georgia won’t have a chance to impress the committee and potentially jump up in the rankings.

Vanderbilt at Georgia for this Saturday has been cancelled. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) December 4, 2020

The SEC has worked quickly to get the Vanderbilt-Georgia game rescheduled in light of this week’s events. As long as neither team is in the SEC Championship game, the Commodores and Bulldogs will play on Dec. 19, per college football insider Brett McMurphy.

Saturday’s Vanderbilt at Georgia game has been rescheduled for Dec. 19, as long as neither team is in SEC title game — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 4, 2020

Vanderbilt, despite an 0-8 record, has one of the best stories of the college football season. The Commodores brought on Sarah Fuller, a member of the Vanderbilt women’s soccer team, to take over kicking duties.

We didn’t get to see much of her talent last week. But she did make history when taking the field in the second half and booting a perfectly-placed squib kick.

