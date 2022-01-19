Breaking: Stetson Bennett Announces Decision On Next Season

Moments ago, Stetson Bennett announced his decision for the 2022 season. It turns out he’s coming back to Georgia for one last ride.

Bennett shared a photo on his Instagram that said “One more year.” His post on social media included the caption “Let’s roll.”

This is great news for the Bulldogs, as Bennett had a breakout season in 2021. The 5-foot-11 quarterback completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 2,862 yards and 29 touchdowns.

An argument can be made that Bennett saved his best performance for last, completing 17-of-26 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-18 victory over Alabama in the national championship game.

Stetson Bennett is coming back to Georgia in 2022. pic.twitter.com/fUcaClv7TN — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 19, 2022

Bennett could’ve walked off into the sunset after leading Georgia to a national title, but he has decided to take advantage of his extra year of eligibility.

Now that Bennett’s decision for the 2022 season is official, Georgia fans don’t have to worry about the team’s quarterback situation. The fan base was concerned earlier today because JT Daniels entered the transfer portal.

It’ll be tough for Bennett to top the season he just had, but we’ve seen crazier things happen.

