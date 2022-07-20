Stetson Bennett Reveals Major Personal Change After Winning Championship

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Will Anderson Jr. #31 of the Alabama Crimson Tide pressures Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs into throwing an interception during the third quarter of the SEC Championship game against the at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett seems like he's pretty much the same guy he was last year when he won the national championship, with one major exception.

Bennett revealed at SEC Media Days on Wednesday that he ditched his trademark flip phone days after helping the Bulldogs win their first title in over 40 years.

Prior to the national championship game back in January, Bennett said he traded in his smartphone for a flip phone before the 2021 season so he could better concentrate on the important things in his life.

“I guess in June or July, I went -- I had a bunch of school coming up the next semester, I had football, I was like, ‘I spend, whatever, an hour on my smartphone a day doing what? Doing nothing,’” Bennett said at the time, via Red and Black.com. “And I was like, ‘well, I've got all this stuff to do, all this important stuff, let's try not to let anything get in the way of that focus and just go get a flip phone.’”

Now, it looks like he's gone back to modern technology.

Will this decision impact Bennett's play on the field at all this fall? Probably not, but don't be surprised to see some fans blaming his smartphone usage the first time the sixth-year senior has a subpar game.

That's just the way these things go.