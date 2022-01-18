Stetson Bennett Trolled Alabama With Raising Cane’s Twitter Photo

Just a week ago, Stetson Bennett led Georgia to its first national championship in over 40 years with a victory over SEC rival Alabama. The former walk-on quarterback played a nearly perfect game to help the Bulldogs flip the script and get revenge on the Crimson Tide for a conference championship loss.

Bennett has been on a whirlwind tour since Georgia’s national championship. On Monday, he showed that he’s not planning on letting Alabama off the hook anytime soon.

Bennett partnered up with Raising Cane’s, a fast food fried chicken chain restaurant, to troll the Crimson Tide in epic fashion.

In a picture posted to his Twitter account, the self-proclaimed “Caniac Ambassador” was seen taking an order from a customer and asking for a very specific price.

Take a look:

Of course, 33-18 was the final score of Georgia’s victory over Alabama in last week’s national championship game.

Bennett finished the contest going 17-for-26 for 224 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came in the fourth quarter. He rightfully earned the game’s offensive MVP award to cap off a magical season under center for the Bulldogs.

Bennett’s story has become somewhat legendary in the world of college football. After beginning has career as a walk-on and leaving Georgia after his freshman season, Bennett returned to the Bulldogs and moved up and down the team’s depth chart.

Even in 2021, he didn’t take over the starting job until JT Daniels sustained an injury early in the year.

Now a national champion, Bennett finished the season with 2,862 yards, 29 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 64.5 percent completion percentage.

“I think I always had a pretty conscious view of myself. I think I learned that life’s hard,” Bennett said in an interview on Good Morning America last week. “You gotta work for what you want. You gotta bet on yourself… Other people might put some change on the odds, but that never really matters. You gotta work hard, love the people who’s around you and bet on yourself.”