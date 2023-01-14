Look: Stetson Bennett's Outfit For Georgia Title Parade Going Viral

The Georgia Bulldogs are celebrating their second consecutive national championship this Saturday with a parade in Athens.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett went viral on Twitter this Saturday because of his outfit choice.

Bennett is wearing a red sweatshirt that has this phrase on it: "Them Dawgs Is Hell."

Check it out:

College football fans approve of this sweatshirt.

"Shirt will be sold out by the end of the day," one person tweeted. "I want one."

Another person wrote, "This shirt is about to sell out in ALL THE STORES."

"I need this in cream with red letters," a fan said. "Also black with red letters."

Bennett cemented his status as a Georgia legend with his performance on Monday night. He had 304 passing yards, 39 rushing yards and six total touchdowns against TCU.

Before Bennett begins his preparation for the NFL Draft, he'll get to enjoy this celebration in Athens.