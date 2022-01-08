Back in 1996, No. 1 Florida fell short to No. 2 Florida State in the regular season. When these two programs met again in the Sugar Bowl later that season, the Gators managed to win the rematch.

Former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier expects a similar situation to unfold in this year’s College Football Playoff National Championship.

Even though Alabama dismantled Georgia in the SEC Championship, Spurrier expects Kirby Smart’s squad to bounce back in the national title game.

“They’re due for the football gods to maybe smile on them this time,” Spurrier said, via USA TODAY Sports.

Steve Spurrier has a unique perspective from his time as Florida Gators coach that could provide some hope for Georgia against Alabama in the national championship game, via @btoppmeyer https://t.co/gV4fg285Dj — Knox News (@knoxnews) January 7, 2022

How will Georgia come up with a game plan to defeat Alabama? Spurrier believes it’s all about making changes on defense that’ll allow the Bulldogs to get pressure on Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young.

“I believe Georgia is going to do something different with their defense. After they played the first time, they’re going to say, ‘We can’t sit in these zones, and we’ve got to get pressure on the quarterback somehow,’” Spurrier added.

Young picked apart Georgia’s defense in the SEC Championship, completing 26-of-44 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns. Obviously, the Bulldogs can’t afford to let that happen again.

Kickoff for the Alabama-Georgia game is at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.