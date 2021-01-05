Steve Spurrier Took A Hilarious Shot At Georgia

Longtime former SEC head coach Steve Spurrier couldn’t help but take yet another hilarious shot at Georgia football earlier this week.

It’s no secret Spurrier doesn’t like the Bulldogs. He made it clear once again in an interview with ESPN on Tuesday.

In the interview (which centered on Heisman favorite Devonta Smith), Spurrier recalled Smith’s game-winning touchdown catch against Georgia in the 2018 national championship.

In doing so, the former Florida and South Carolina head coach dissed on Georgia’s defense during the play.

“DeVonta, gosh I still remember when he was a true freshman when he caught the touchdown to beat Georgia for the national championship,” Spurrier said, via ESPN.com. “Nobody knew who he was, he just flew down the sideline and obviously Georgia was in a bad coverage. Some kind of Cover 2 on that side — which doesn’t make sense — but that’s what they were doing.”

Harry asked Spurrier about DeVonta Smith and yes he immediately sent a hot one Georgia’s way https://t.co/qXfiLPzJZl pic.twitter.com/D1u43b7Unw — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) January 5, 2021

Nice try, Steve Spurrier. We see what you’re doing here.

Spurrier has no problem taking as many shots at Georgia as he can – even when he’s discussing players on other teams.

At least Spurrier and Georgia fans can probably agree on one thing: DeVonta Smith deserves the Heisman. He’ll be up against his own teammate in Mac Jones and a few other quarterbacks in Kyle Trask and Trevor Lawrence.

ESPN will broadcast the 2020 Heisman ceremony tonight at 7 p.m. ET. The committee will have got it right if Smith takes home the prestigious hardware.

As for Spurrier, he’ll continue looking for opportunities to diss on Georgia football.