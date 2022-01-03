The Betting Line For Alabama vs. Georgia Has Changed

The Spun

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs get ready to take the field.

Even though Alabama beat Georgia in this season’s SEC Championship Game, it’s still not a favorite heading into the national championship.

Georgia opened up as a 2.5 favorite when the matchup was confirmed and it’s now gone up to three just a few days later.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban probably prefers it this way based on his rat poison comment that he made after the SEC Championship Game.

Saban knew that some of the media was overlooking his team and he turned out to be right as the Crimson Tide blew out Georgia 41-24. It was a slow start for Saban’s team but they eventually found their footing and scored 24 points in the second quarter.

Quarterback Bryce Young finished with 421 yards and three touchdown passes which further cemented his claim to the Heisman Trophy (which he did win on Dec. 11.

These two teams will meet again after they both dismantled their respective opponents on Dec. 31. Alabama beat Cincinnati 27-6 while Georgia beat Michigan 34-11.

The National Championship will take place on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis as Alabama looks to go back-to-back.

Kickoff will be at 8 p.m. ET.

