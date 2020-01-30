There’s A New No. 1 Overall Recruiting Class For 2020

It’s been a two-team race between Clemson and Alabama for the top spot in the 2020 recruiting class rankings. But a new team has emerged, taking over the No. 1 class ranking – the Georgia Bulldogs.

Kirby Smart’s 2020 class – previously ranked second overall behind Alabama – added a big time commitment from 4-star RB Daijun Edwards on Thursday.

Edwards announced his commitment decision on his personal Twitter, as seen below.

Edwards ranks as the No. 21 RB and No. 279 overall prospect, according to the 247Sports’ Composite score.

The 5-foot-10, 201-pound running back’s commitment has propelled Georgia to the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2020 cycle, courtesy of 247Sports.

The Bulldogs have passed SEC rival, Alabama, in the process. Clemson, LSU and Ohio State round out the rest of the top five class rankings in the 2020 cycle.

Georgia’s 2020 class is historic. The Bulldogs have four 5-stars, 15 four-stars and three 3-stars. The average rating of the class is 94.05, 0.6 higher than the next best average rating (Clemson, 93.45).

Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs have been on the verge of winning a championship the past few seasons. Recruiting has never been an issue for Georgia. But coaching and scheme have seemingly prevented the Dawgs from taking the next step.

Georgia’s 2020 class seems poised for greatness though. Perhaps the 2020 season will be the year the Bulldogs reach and win the national championship.