Look: This Absurd Georgia Stat Is Going Viral Tonight

Every week, the Georgia Bulldogs prove their defense is no joke. This Saturday afternoon, they held the Auburn Tigers to just 10 points while on the road.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix really struggled to get anything going against Georgia this weekend, as he completed just 55.3 percent of his passes for 217 yards and an interception. Star tailback Tank Bigsby had an underwhelming performance as well, rushing for 28 yards and a score on 10 carries.

Georgia has been so dominant on defense this season that it’s outscoring its opponents 239-33. That’s not a typo, Kirby Smart’s defense has allowed just 33 points through its first six games.

The college football world should’ve known Georgia’s defense was legit when it held Clemson to just three points in the season opener.

Since then, Georgia has surrendered seven points to UAB, shut out both Arkansas and Vanderbilt, held South Carolina to 13 points, and kept Auburn to just 10 points at home.

Georgia’s linebackers have been playing at an absurd level this season. Nakobe Dean could end up being the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and Channing Tindall is a tackling machine.

The pass rush for the Bulldogs has been lethal as well, as Adam Anderson and Nolan Smith have become a formidable duo this season.

It’ll be interesting to see if Georgia can shut down Kentucky’s offense next Saturday.