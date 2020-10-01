Tim Tebow Reacts To Georgia Football’s Quarterback Situation

Stetson Bennett came to the rescue for the Georgia Bulldogs during their season opener, but the team’s issues at quarterback haven’t been solved just yet.

Last week, Kirby Smart started D’Wan Mathis at quarterback. He struggled in limited action, completing 8-of-17 pass attempts for 55 yards and an interception. His inability to move the chains resulted in him getting benched for Bennett.

With a crucial matchup looming this weekend against Auburn, it’s crucial that Georgia figures out who’s going to start at quarterback. The Bulldogs were able to overcome a slow start against the Razorbacks, but they might not have the same luck against the Tigers.

Earlier this week, former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow was on SEC Network’s Instagram page to discuss what Georgia might do at quarterback this weekend.

Here’s what Tebow had to say, via 247Sports:

“I think it’s gonna be Stetson Bennett and maybe JT Daniels, depending how ready he is,” Tebow said. “The thing is, is when you don’t have a fall camp, like that we can’t see practices, we don’t know how healthy he is. OK he’s cleared to play that’s one thing, is he ready for a game? That’s another. … “I think there’s a decent shot that we probably see both, though.”

JT Daniels has been cleared to play this weekend, so we could see the USC transfer make his 2020 debut.

After seeing Mathis struggle against Arkansas, the smart bet would be that either Bennett or Daniels gets the nod to start this Saturday.

Kickoff for the Auburn-Georgia game is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Sanford Stadium. Kirby Smart might wait until this weekend to announce who’ll be his starting quarterback.