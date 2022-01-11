Tim Tebow Says ‘Sleeping Giant’ Was Awakened Last Night

On Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs finally got the monkey off their back, taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the national title.

After a back-and-forth fight for much of the game, Georgia took over in the fourth quarter. Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett helped lead the Bulldogs to their first title in over 40 years with a 33-18 victory.

With the national title in their pocket, ESPN’s Tim Tebow thinks a “sleeping giant” was awakened. Tebow said Georgia’s success is just beginning and he thinks Kirby Smart is building something special in Athens.

“I think he’s building something special, and I think a sleeping giant was awakened,” Tebow said about Smart and the Georgia football team.

“They went from hope to belief, they went from, ‘Oh, maybe we can do it, to maybe we can do it every year or every other year,’ Tebow said. “I think this program, what Kirby Smart is building is going to be a contender for the next 10 years.”

.@TimTebow says Kirby Smart and Georgia are "going to be a contender for the next 10 years." "A sleeping giant was awakened." 😤 pic.twitter.com/4aERvlYPc5 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 11, 2022

Tebow praised the team’s growth from their loss to Alabama in the SEC title game.

“They improved so much from Dec. 4,” Tebow said. “Dec. 4 they were out-schemed, they were out-coached, they were out-played. But they adapted, they improvised, they got better conditioned and they showed up and said, ‘You know what, Dec. 4, that wasn’t the real us. We’re going to show you our true identity and they did it for 4 quarters over and over again.’”

Can Georgia keep the momentum rolling?