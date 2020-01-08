Todd Gurley Sends Heartfelt Message To Jake Fromm

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm announced today that he will be skipping his senior year and entering the NFL Draft. As upset as many Bulldogs fans will be, one fellow Georgia alum has a heartfelt message for the three-time SEC East champions.

Taking to Twitter today, Rams running back and former Georgia star Todd Gurley gave his best wishes to Fromm. Gurley wished the soon-to-be NFL rookie good luck and thanked him for representing the school.

@FrommJake good luck big dawg and thank you for making us @GeorgiaFootball fans proud. #Dawg4Life

Gurley and Fromm never played on the same team together. Gurley went to the NFL in 2015, two years before Fromm’s arrival in Athens.

But upon Fromm’s arrival in 2017, Georgia reached heights they hadn’t seen in a decade.

As a freshman, Fromm led the Bulldogs to an SEC title and a trip to the College Football Playoff. Fromm beat Baker Mayfield and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl before losing to Alabama in the national title game.

Georgia would return to the SEC Championship Game in 2018, but lose to Alabama once again en route to an 11-3 finish.

In 2019, Fromm led Georgia to a third-straight trip to the SEC Championship Game, losing to LSU before beating Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

While not necessarily considered one of the three best quarterback prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft, Fromm should find himself hearing his name called in April.

And Todd Gurley couldn’t be happier to see it.