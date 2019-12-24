Todd McShay Rips The Haters Of 2020 NFL Draft QB Prospect

As the NFL season comes to a close, it’s time for NFL teams to finally focus their attention on the top prospects in the upcoming draft – well, the teams not in the playoffs, of course.

Those teams doing their due diligence on quarterbacks for the upcoming draft should spend a little more time on Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm.

At least that’s what ESPN draft expert Todd McShay thinks.

On The Ryen Russillo podcast, McShay analyzed Fromm’s stock ahead of the draft. He suggested Fromm gets the “worst rap” of any of the quarterbacks eligible to go to the NFL.

Here’s what he had to say, via Saturday Down South:

“Everyone that I talked to is like, ‘he needs to go back to school. You know, he really regressed this year.’ Like, you know what? Do me a favor and study it before you bother me with your opinion. Honestly like, I know I sound like a jerk and I really don’t mean to, but there are certain players – I get it if you don’t like his arm strength. I totally agree. He has average arm strength. He’s never going to be great in that regard. He’s never going to be a great athlete. But I would argue he’s played just as well this year as the past couple of years.”

Fromm isn’t the sexiest name in the draft, like Joe Burrow who emerged as the likely top pick in the draft out of nowhere. However, he’s been a steady force for Georgia over the past three years.

Will he slide in the draft after “down” year with the Bulldogs?