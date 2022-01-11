TV Ratings Are Out For The National Championship Game

On Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. Less than 24 hours later, the TV ratings for this game were released.

Although there were some concerns about this year’s matchup featuring two SEC teams, the TV ratings were actually up from last year’s national title game.

Monday’s showdown between Alabama and Georgia had roughly 22.7 million viewers. Last year’s game had an audience of 18.7 million viewers.

Overall, the College Football Playoff’s ratings have been on a steady decline since Alabama faced Georgia back in 2018. Perhaps this year’s ratings are a sign that interest in the sport is once again increasing.

2022 UGA/ALA: 22.7M*

2021 (ALA/OSU): 18.7M

2020(LSU-CLEM): 25.6M

2019 (CLEM-ALA): 25.3M

2018 (ALA-UGA): 28.4M

2017(CLEM-ALA): 25.3M *Megacast on Nielsen-rated ESPN networks per https://t.co/GiaE7z63ZI — Sports TV Ratings (@SportsTVRatings) January 11, 2022

As for the game itself, it was a defensive battle that quickly turned into an exciting back-and-forth affair in the second half.

Georgia managed to pull away late in large part because of cornerback Kelee Ringo, who returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown.

During his postgame press conference, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said his players are now legends because of their performance.

“I told the guys in the locker room, just take a picture of this, because I think back to the ’80 championship picture and seeing all those players and the Frank Ros and the Herschel Walkers and all these people that have reached out and said things,” Smart said, via ESPN. “Our guys have accomplished that, something special, and as they say, they’ve become legendary, and I want that for them.”