Group of Five programs rely on their road matchups with big-time opponents to help fund their athletic departments. The UAB Blazers program just inked two huge games for upcoming seasons.

UAB Football is no stranger to playing against SEC powers. Since the program’s return in 2017, the team has played at Florida, Texas A&M, and Tennessee over the last three seasons. The program hasn’t been particularly competitive in those games, but have been one of the better stories in college football in recent years, under head coach Bill Clark.

The Blazers program was just starting to hit its stride, when the school announced that it would be shut down in 2014. After significant pushback against that decision, the program rose from the dead in 2017. The Blazers 28-13 with three straight bowl appearances since the return, with a 19-5 Conference USA record.

Now, in 2022 and 2023, the team will be hitting the road for perhaps its two biggest tests yet. In the first game of the recent announcement, they will head to Death Valley to face reigning national champion LSU. The following year, they’ll go between the hedges at Georgia.

UAB adds LSU and Georgia to future non-conference schedule‼️ at LSU – 11/19/2022

at LSU – 11/19/2022

The Blazers do not face an SEC team this fall. A September trip to Miami headlines the 2020 slate.

The Georgia game will be the second in three years for the Blazers against the Bulldogs. They’ll head to Athens on Sept. 11, 2021. That year, they also face Tulane on the road, and host Liberty in non-conference play.

UAB is 0-2 against the Bulldogs all time. The Blazers lost their last game against LSU in 2013, but beat the Tigers in 2000, the first matchup between the schools. The Blazers are 2-26 all-time against current SEC programs.

