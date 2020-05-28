USC 5-Star QB JT Daniels Announce Transfer Destination

With the chatter around him going to Georgia getting louder, USC transfer quarterback JT Daniels made it official moments ago.

Daniels announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Twitter just now. He’ll likely have to sit out this coming season and will be eligible in 2021.

The No. 16 overall recruit in the 2018 class, Daniels won the starting job at USC as a true freshman. He threw for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 11 games as the Trojans went 5-7.

Daniels was locked in as the team’s starter again in 2019 but suffered a torn ACL in the season-opener. Freshman Kedon Slovis stepped in and performed well, throwing for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns. With Slovis appearing to have a stranglehold on the job, Daniels entered the transfer portal last month.

USC left open the possibility of him returning, but ultimately, Daniels chose to take his game to the SEC.

THANK YOU USC ✌🏻

— JT Daniels (@jtdaniels06) May 28, 2020

After losing Jake Fromm to graduation, Georgia is slated to start Wake Forest grad transfer Jamie Newman at quarterback this season. If Daniels gets a waiver to play right away though, he could force a competition for the position.

If not, Daniels is the frontrunner to start for the Bulldogs in 2021. Georgia already has a commitment from 2021 five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff, but it is unclear if Daniels’ decision will affect him at all.

Most likely, even if Daniels starts in 2021, Georgia could sell Vandagriff on taking over the reins in 2022 as a redshirt freshman.