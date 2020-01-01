Video: Georgia QB Jake Fromm Brings ESPN’s Holly Rowe To Tears

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is set to start for the Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor Today. It is widely expected that this will be his last game before entering the NFL draft.

Ahead of that big game, Fromm met with ESPN’s Holly Rowe. After asking Fromm about how the team plans to cope with players missing the game, she asked him about being a positive person and a force for good.

But as Fromm gave his reply, Rowe admitted to finding his response beautiful. Tears visibly welled up in her eyes, and she admitted as much on Twitter later.

Honestly brought me to tears today with his positive, lovely spirit. Many blessings to this young man. @GeorgiaFootball should be so proud to have him leading this team. pic.twitter.com/GOGB8E5anR — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) December 31, 2019

Fromm is coming off another successful campaign with the Bulldogs. For the third year in a row, he led Georgia to an 11-1 regular season and a trip to the SEC Championship Game.

With a strong game today, he could surpass Georgia legend Matthew Stafford on the team’s all-time passing and total yardage rankings.

After that, it’s very likely that he’ll follow Stafford’s footsteps and be off to the NFL.

The Sugar Bowl will be played at 8:45 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.