While many people are succumbing to the ravages of the coronavirus, many more are recovering – including 32-year-old Georgia staffer Jeremy Klawsky.

On Thursday, Klawsky was allowed to go home from the hospital after winning a six-week battle with COVID-19. But the reaction he got while leaving the hospital may last with him forever.

As he was wheeled out of the building and into the parking lot, Klawsky was greeted with applause from hundreds of hospital staffers. Upon exiting the building, the football video coordinator was cheered by head coach Kirby Smart, athletic director Greg McGarity, and members of the local community.

Klawsky’s six-week stay at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital included needing to be intubated to survive. But he showed that he was A-Okay by giving everyone a thumbs up as he got into the car.

This is what victory looks like. This is what hope looks like. Jeremy Klawsky arrived at Piedmont Athens Regional weeks ago. He was critically ill with COVID-19, but he recovered and was discharged today as hundreds cheered. Thank you for hundreds of new reasons to hope. pic.twitter.com/zgUEW9YRjB — Piedmont Healthcare (@PiedmontHealth) April 16, 2020

The Georgia Bulldogs athletics department even released a video of the efforts they took to make the moment special.

If there was ever a time to Ring The Bell, it's now! Jeremy Klawsky, our football video coordinator, has been released from @PiedmontHealth after his battle with COVID-19. Thank you to all of the healthcare workers that took care of him and continue to keep Georgia safe. pic.twitter.com/Q4xydhp6cA — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) April 16, 2020

Klawsky had a rough go – rougher than most of us that have been affected by the pandemic.

But when this is all over, he’s going to have some memories that will last him a lifetime.

Way to go Georgia! And get well soon Jeremy!