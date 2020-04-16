The Spun

Video: Georgia Staffer Leaves Hospital After Fighting Coronavirus

A picture of footballs with Georgia's logo on them.JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 28: A general view of georgia footballs taken before the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators on October 28, 2006 at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)

While many people are succumbing to the ravages of the coronavirus, many more are recovering – including 32-year-old Georgia staffer Jeremy Klawsky.

On Thursday, Klawsky was allowed to go home from the hospital after winning a six-week battle with COVID-19. But the reaction he got while leaving the hospital may last with him forever.

As he was wheeled out of the building and into the parking lot, Klawsky was greeted with applause from hundreds of hospital staffers. Upon exiting the building, the football video coordinator was cheered by head coach Kirby Smart, athletic director Greg McGarity, and members of the local community.

Klawsky’s six-week stay at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital included needing to be intubated to survive. But he showed that he was A-Okay by giving everyone a thumbs up as he got into the car.

The Georgia Bulldogs athletics department even released a video of the efforts they took to make the moment special.

Klawsky had a rough go – rougher than most of us that have been affected by the pandemic.

But when this is all over, he’s going to have some memories that will last him a lifetime.

Way to go Georgia! And get well soon Jeremy!

