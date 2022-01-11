Video Of Georgia Coaches Running To Elevator Goes Viral

Even though some Georgia coaches couldn’t run onto the field right away, that didn’t stop them from running to the elevator to get there.

As soon as the clock hit zero, the Bulldogs staffers rushed out of the press box to the elevator and started going ballistic.

Watch UGA’s coaches run screaming out of the booth after winning the #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/KvuFlJ82u4 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 11, 2022

Georgia overcame a 19-18 deficit in the fourth quarter after Stetson Bennett threw the game-winning touchdown pass with only a few minutes remaining.

The Bulldogs defense then needed to stop the Crimson Tide offense on the ensuing possession and they did just that with a pick-six to put the game away for good, 33-18.

Georgia was able to win its first National Championship since 1980 after Nick Saban was trying to go back-to-back with Alabama.

Going back to Bennett, he had the game of his career after finishing with 224 yards and two touchdowns.

There were a lot of questions about him coming into this matchup, but he made big-time throws, which ended up being the difference.