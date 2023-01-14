Viral Kirby Smart Pre-Game Speech Wasn't From National Title Game

Following Georgia's blowout win over TCU in the national title game, an audio clip of Kirby Smart's pregame speech surfaced on Twitter. It was pretty intense.

"Go out there and f--- their ass up," Smart said. "Don't think about the scoreboard, don't think about s---. Think about knocking the s--- out of them."

College football fans couldn't get over how animated Smart was before the game.

Unfortunately, it turns out this viral speech wasn't from the national championship. Smart explained while on The Steam Room with Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley.

“That was leaked from a previous game,” Smart said. “Somebody asked which game and I honestly don’t even remember because they all sound like that. The players were all laughing when it came out. A bunch of my guys texted me and said ‘they ain’t even heard the best one.'”

Well, now we have to hear the pregame speech from Monday night's game.

Georgia was dominant against TCU, scoring 65 points and racking up 589 yards. Perhaps Smart's pregame speech led to that performance.