Watch: Extremely Controversial ‘Fumble’ In National Championship Game

The College Football Playoff national title game between Alabama and Georgia has been a close as it can get.

Just a few weeks ago, these two teams met in the SEC title game and racked up 65 points. That offensive firepower has been missing during tonight’s game, with only one touchdown on the board through the first three quarters of play.

A national title game like this wouldn’t be complete without a little controversy. That came early in the fourth quarter that saw Alabama set up in great position deep in Georgia territory.

Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett tried to evade a pass rusher from Alabama. As he was getting tackled to the ground, Bennett gave a last-second heave, trying to get off a pass.

Here’s the play in question.

Is this a fumble or nah?? pic.twitter.com/lmC6AjWcTW — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 11, 2022

The officials ruled that Bennett fumbled the ball, instead of throwing an incomplete pass. An Alabama defender was lucky enough to be close to the ball as it wandered out of bounds.

The defender had his toes in bounds – slightly – and set up Alabama in great position. Just a few plays later, Alabama scored its first touchdown of the night to take an 18-13 lead.

Did the officials get the call correct?