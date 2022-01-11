The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Watch: Georgia Fans Are Furious With Controversial Fumble Call

Georgia fans cheer during the national championship game against Alabama.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs fans cheer during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

A controversial call in the fourth quarter of Monday’s national championship game didn’t go Georgia’s way. As a result, Bulldogs fans at Lucas Oil Stadium were incensed.

Early in the fourth quarter, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett found himself under intense pressure from an Alabama pass-rusher. He tried to attempt a pass, but was hit while he threw.

The ball bounced away, but was nonchalantly recovered by Alabama. Officials stepped in after the play ended and ruled the that Bennett fumbled the ball, instead of an incomplete pass.

The controversial call set the Crimson Tide with fantastic field position after the call, but Georgia fans weren’t willing to let their dismay go unnoticed. A number of patrons present at the game threw bottles onto the field and dumped beverages on photographers near the spot of the fumble recovery.

Take a look, via Emily Van Buskirk:

It’s understandable why Georgia fans were upset, even if their frustrations came out in a reprehensible manner. The call came at one of the most crucial junctions in the most important game of the year.

Alabama quickly took advantage of the favorable field position. Four plays later, Bryce Young found Cameron Latu for the Crimson Tide’s first touchdown of the game. Alabama retook an 18-13 lead after a failed two-point conversion.

Georgia managed to battle back from the unfortunate series of events and reclaim the lead. No matter the outcome on Monday night, the controversial fumble call will be widely talked about in the coming days.

About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.