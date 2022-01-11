Watch: Georgia Fans Are Furious With Controversial Fumble Call

A controversial call in the fourth quarter of Monday’s national championship game didn’t go Georgia’s way. As a result, Bulldogs fans at Lucas Oil Stadium were incensed.

Early in the fourth quarter, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett found himself under intense pressure from an Alabama pass-rusher. He tried to attempt a pass, but was hit while he threw.

The ball bounced away, but was nonchalantly recovered by Alabama. Officials stepped in after the play ended and ruled the that Bennett fumbled the ball, instead of an incomplete pass.

The controversial call set the Crimson Tide with fantastic field position after the call, but Georgia fans weren’t willing to let their dismay go unnoticed. A number of patrons present at the game threw bottles onto the field and dumped beverages on photographers near the spot of the fumble recovery.

Take a look, via Emily Van Buskirk:

Georgia fans just threw multiple bottles on the field. And dumped full beers on photographers in the end zone after that call. pic.twitter.com/FnYJG9AjrY — Emily Van Buskirk (@Emilnem) January 11, 2022

It’s understandable why Georgia fans were upset, even if their frustrations came out in a reprehensible manner. The call came at one of the most crucial junctions in the most important game of the year.

Alabama quickly took advantage of the favorable field position. Four plays later, Bryce Young found Cameron Latu for the Crimson Tide’s first touchdown of the game. Alabama retook an 18-13 lead after a failed two-point conversion.

Georgia managed to battle back from the unfortunate series of events and reclaim the lead. No matter the outcome on Monday night, the controversial fumble call will be widely talked about in the coming days.