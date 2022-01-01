Watch: Kirby Smart’s Sideline Blowup Is Going Viral

College football fans hoping for a good College Football Playoff game might have to wait until the national title.

In the Cotton Bowl Classic earlier this afternoon, Alabama destroyed Cincinnati by a final score of 27-6. The score didn’t really do the game justice, as Alabama doubled Cincinnati’s yardage in a dominant effort.

Those who don’t love the SEC might want to look away because Georgia is doing the exact same thing to Michigan so far in the Orange Bowl. The Bulldogs opened a 27-3 halftime lead, but that wasn’t enough for head coach Kirby Smart.

Georgia had a chance to extend its lead before halftime. However, quarterback Stetson Bennett seemed content to run out the clock.

After doing so, he got an earful from Smart.

Check it out.

The Georgia head coach reached an impressive level of red. He nearly matched the Georgia helmets and the red on his visor.

Smart may have wanted the Bulldogs to cash in with some more points, but it might not be necessary. Michigan has struggled to move the ball against Georgia’s vaunted defense.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are moving the ball with ease against the Wolverines supposedly dominant defense.