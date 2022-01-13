What Kirby Smart Texted Dan Lanning After National Title

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart didn’t wait very long to remove new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning from his text message chain.

Prior to the College Football Playoff, Lanning – Georgia’s former defensive coordinator – was named the head coach at Oregon. Lanning stayed with the Bulldogs throughout their championship run though, to continue coaching the Georgia defense.

Lanning no doubt played a significant role in helping the Bulldogs beat Alabama 33-18 in the title game. Not long after, Lanning flipped his attention to Oregon. Smart, on the other hand, didn’t take long to make a change to his group message chain.

Lanning revealed during an Oregon press conference on Thursday that Smart told Lanning after the championship that he loved him, but now had to remove him from the Georgia staff text.

There’s probably an obvious reason Kirby Smart moved on from Dan Lanning so quickly.

Smart and Lanning will go head-to-head to open the 2022 season when the Georgia Bulldogs and Oregon Ducks meet in Atlanta. It’s without a doubt the biggest season-opener in Ducks’ history. Georgia, meanwhile, will try and get the 2022 season started on the right note and avoid a championship hangover.

Lanning helped orchestrate one of the best defensive units college football has seen in the past decade. The former Georgia defensive play-caller will now shift his focus to the entire Oregon football program.