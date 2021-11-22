What The BCS Rankings Would Look Like After Week 12

Week 12 of the 2021 college football season has come and gone, leaving a more solid national title picture in its wake. We’ll find out tomorrow who the four teams in the College Football Playoff ranking are, but we now know which teams would be at the top in the old BCS rankings.

On Monday, BCSKnowHow.com released its latest simulated BCS rankings. In a somewhat unsurprising move, Ohio State jumped over Alabama and Cincinnati to take the No. 2 spot behind Georgia.

The Buckeyes were previously the No. 4 team in the BCS rankings. But after Saturday’s dominating win over Michigan State, there was no denying them the top spot.

Under the BCS rankings, the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs would face Ohio State in the national title game. But in the College Football Playoff format, Georgia would play Cincinnati, while Ohio State would face Alabama.

Not a bad matchup. It would give us rematches of last year’s Peach Bowl and national title game respectively.

The latest simulated #BCS rankings see Ohio State vault past Alabama and Cincinnati to claim a sturdy No. 2 — leaving the top four BCS teams unchanged, but shuffling their order and setting the stage for the final two weekends of the season: pic.twitter.com/f6t2OSaQcD — BCSKnowHow.com (@BCSKnowHow) November 22, 2021

There rankings will very likely change over the next two to three weeks.

Ohio State play Michigan this weekend in a game that could alter the college football landscape even further.

The following week, Alabama and Georgia face off in the SEC Championship Game for the fourth time in four years. An Alabama loss could see them dropped from the national title picture entirely.

Do you like the BCS rankings here? Are those the teams you’d like to see face off with the national title on the line?