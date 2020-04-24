Where Georgia’s D’Andre Swift, Jake Fromm Could Be Drafted Tonight

On Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft, two former Georgia Bulldogs heard their name called. Andrew Thomas went extremely early to the New York Giants and Isaiah Wilson was a surprise pick by the Tennessee Titans later in the first round.

After looking at the top of the board for Day 2 of the NFL Draft, it appears at least two Georgia products should hear their name called tonight. Jake Fromm and D’Andre Swift should provide tremendous value for whichever teams select them on Friday.

Swift was projected to be a first-round pick in this year’s draft, but he ultimately slid into the second round. It’s highly unlikely he’ll have to wait very long to come off the board tonight though.

In his final season with the Bulldogs, the talented running back finished with 1,218 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He’s also a viable option in the passing game.

Here are three potential landing spots for Swift in the second round:

Miami Dolphins (39th overall pick)

Jacksonville Jaguars (42nd overall pick)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (45th overall pick)

Moving over to Fromm, it’s a little harder to see which team will take him. That being said, the current projection for the Georgia quarterback is that he’ll go during the third round.

Fromm has been titled as a “game-manager” over the course of his career with the Bulldogs. However, all the reports leading up to the draft is that he crushed his meetings with NFL coaches and has the right leadership skills to succeed at the next level.

Here are three potential landing spots for Fromm in the third round:

Indianapolis Colts (75th overall pick)

New England Patriots (87th overall pick)

New Orleans Saints (88th overall pick)

Although he probably won’t be an immediate starter in the NFL, Fromm could possibly develop into a franchise quarterback if he’s in the right system.

Where do you think these former Georgia stars will land on Day 2?