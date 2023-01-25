Which Round Mel Kiper Jr Thinks Stetson Bennett Will Be Drafted

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs escapes the pocket away from DJ Johnson #2 and Keyon Ware-Hudson #95 of the Oregon Ducks in the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Over the last two years, Stetson Bennett has gone from an unheralded former walk-on to a two-time national champion quarterback.

As a result, Bennett has legitimized himself as an NFL prospect, one who ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. thinks could have his named called on Day 2 of this year's draft.

On Wednesday, Kiper discussed Bennett's draft stock, revealing that he thinks "The Mailman" could go as early as the third round come April.

“Stetson Bennett to me will probably end up being about a third-round draft choice,” Kiper said, via On3 Sports.

Because of his size--Bennet is listed at 5-foot-11--and playing style, Kiper said there will be the inevitable likening of Bennett to former NFL star Drew Brees, another small quarterback.

However, Kiper thinks Bennett is actually comparable to one of his fellow QBs in this year's draft: Fresno State's Jake Haener.

“He’ll draw comparisons to Drew Brees — throw that out, doesn’t mean anything. Because we’re always going to look at that six-foot quarterback and say ‘If he’s accurate, he’s Drew Brees,'” Kiper said. “So for me, Jake Haener, Stetson Bennett are in that next tier of quarterbacks.”

As Georgia's starter the last two seasons, Bennett threw for 6,989 yards, 56 touchdowns and only 14 interceptions while also rushing for 464 yards and 11 touchdowns.