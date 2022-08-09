Will Muschamp Makes His Feelings On Georgia Job Very Clear

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Will Muschamp walks on the field before the start of the College Football Playoff Semifinal game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines at the Capital One Orange Bowl on December 31, 2021 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Will Muschamp is two years removed from being the head coach of South Carolina's football program. Though his role at Georgia might be viewed as a demotion, he doesn't see it that way.

During this Tuesday's press conference, Muschamp was asked about being an assistant for the Bulldogs.

Muschamp, who was hired as defensive analyst before being promoted to co-defensive coordinator, believes he has the best job in college football.

"Number one, I credit, again Coach and the young men of the staff we've recruited," Muschamp said, via Jordan D. Hill. "What is your role in the organization? Do the best job you can ... I think I've got the best job in America."

Muschamp will run Georgia's defense alongside Glenn Schumann. He expects their relationship to improve as the year goes on.

"I knew of Glenn, but I didn't really know Glenn until last year," he told reporters. "We had a really good rapport as far as what we needed to do to be successful, and there's nothing going to change with that."

Georgia's defense was the strength of its team in 2021. We'll see if it stays that way this fall.