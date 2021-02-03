Will Muschamp Officially Lands New College Football Job

After being fired by South Carolina in November, Will Muschamp will be sticking around the SEC. In fact, he’s returning to familiar territory.

Muschamp has been hired as a defensive analyst at his alma mater Georgia, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart confirmed on Wednesday afternoon. Muschamp will earn $300,000 in his role.

A native of Rome, Georgia, Muschamp played safety for UGA from 1991-94. Ironically, after Muschamp graduated, Smart did the same from 1995-98.

Muschamp has not been back at his alma mater since, but he has plenty of SEC coaching experience. The 49-year-old was the head coach at South Carolina from 2016 through the first seven games of the 2020 season, and previously was the head coach at Florida from 2011-14.

He’s also had stints as an assistant at LSU (2001-04) and Auburn (2006-07).

Kirby Smart said Will Muschamp is joining Georgia's staff as an analyst. Georgia finalized things last week, Smart said. — Brandon Sudge (@brandonsudge) February 3, 2021

Muschamp will likely use the 2021 season to revive his career while working under Smart, a coach he knows very well. By hiring him, Georgia gets an experienced assistant with plenty of working knowledge about the SEC.

The Bulldogs are coming off an 8-2 season which included a win over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.