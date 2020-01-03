No. 1 RB Zachary Evans Updates His Recruitment After Delaying Decision

There have been a number of odd recruiting sagas in the Class of 2020, but one of the strangest involves five-star running back Zachary Evans. He was expected to announce his commitment yesterday, and presumably pick Georgia. But that didn’t happen, and now we have some details as to why.

During the television broadcast of the game, Evans was interviewed and began apologizing for the back-and-forth with his recruitment down the stretch. He was joined by Team Pressure coach Deion Sanders, who vouched for a “second chance” for Evans after he made a “stupid” mistake. The senior didn’t play with his Houston (Texas) North Shore teammates during the state championship game for reportedly violating a cell phone policy. He was then sent home. Was that the full context, though? When asked after the game about whether or not he signed, Evans said “I can’t answer that right now.” He also declined to clarify exactly why he did not announce. The senior later admitted he was only communicating with one school of late, Georgia, having checked in with Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart “a couple of nights ago.” Evans hopes to put an official end to his recruitment “anytime soon.”

247Sports ranks Zachary Evans as the No. 14 overall prospect in the nation. He is the No. 1 running back prospect in the country, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Texas.

There’s nothing preventing Evans from having second thoughts on his college decision of course. Such an important decision depending on many factors can’t be something that comes easily, though if he signed a National Letter of Intent last month, he’d probably need to be released from it by the school. Alabama, LSU, and Texas A&M are the other main schools that have been involved in his recruitment.

Will Evans ultimately go to Georgia, or will he shock us all with a surprise choice?

