Zachary Evans, No. 1 RB Recruit, Delays His Commitment

Zachary Evans is the No. 1 running back in the class of 2020, and one of three uncommitted five-star recruits after the early signing period. He’s also had one of the wildest recruitments in recent memory.

Evans has delayed his commitment numerous times over the course of the process. Throughout, he’s been considered a lean to a number of places.

Just a few weeks ago after the early signing period, LSU had most of the predictions for Evans. Now, Georgia has taken over as the overwhelming favorite, with all 26 of the predictions logged at 247Sports.

He was supposed to announce his decision during tonight’s Under Armour All-America Game. That is no longer the case, as first reported by ESPN’s Craig Haubert.

Under Armour @AllAmericaGame tonite at 6PM/ESPN2 -Here’s order of scheduled announcements:

KO: QB Chandler Morris

1st Qtr: WR Elijhah Badger

2nd Qtr: DE Jason Harris

Halftime: RB Daniyel Ngata & TE Darnell Washington

4th Qtr: DB Dontae Manning

RB Zach Evans will not announce pic.twitter.com/yRAlZvYKsa — Craig Haubert (@CraigHaubert) January 2, 2020

To make things more interesting, supposedly the decision is already in.

It has been reported that Evans already signed with a school during the early period, which would lock him in with a program. He also planned to enroll early, which could be in just a few days when spring semesters open.

“I officially signed,” Evans told 247Sports this week. “I am enrolling early as well. I feel good. There is a lot of pressure off my chest now. Just knowing I have to leave my family was tough, but I have known where I was going for a while, I just had to take official visits to make sure.”

Along with Georgia and LSU, Alabama and Texas A&M are involved in Zachary Evans’ recruitment.

The Houston native is the No. 14 overall player, per 247’s composite rankings. He’s the top running back and the top player in Texas.

Where things go from here is anyone’s guess. Stay tuned.