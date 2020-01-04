Easily the strangest recruitment of the 2020 class involves five-star running back Zachary Evans. Earlier this week he was expected to announce his commitment to Georgia at the Under Armour All-America game.

But that didn’t happen, and now we have some details as to why.

During the All-America game, Evans offered an apology to his “college coaches” though did not specifically note which coaches he was referring to. He also did not clarify what he was apologizing for.

Whatever it was appears to have shaken his collegiate program.

According to a report from recruiting expert Bobby Burton, Evans signed his letter of intent with the Georgia Bulldogs. However, Kirby Smart and company have reportedly elected not to submit his letter of intent at this time.

I’m told that RB Zach Evans signed with UGa in early signing period but #Dawgs elected not to submit his LOI. — Bobby Burton (@BobbyBurton247) January 4, 2020

“I’m told that RB Zach Evans signed with UGA in early signing period but Georgia elected not to submit his LOI,” Burton said.

Evans’ recruitment remains a confusing series of predicaments. He was expected to announce his decision several times over the past few months and was expected to land at several different programs.

He appears to have made a final decision, but it’s unclear if he’ll end up in Athens with the Bulldogs.

Stay tuned for the latest.