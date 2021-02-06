Graphic Shows Which CFB Conference Has Most Players In Super Bowl

Penn State football got some attention earlier this week when the program’s official Twitter account shared a deceptive graphic concerning the number of times a Nittany Lion had played in the Super Bowl. However, it got fans of the college game talking about what school has the most players in Super Bowl LV this weekend.

FOX Sports shared a graphic just over 24 hours before the big game, breaking down which Power Five conference would boast the most active players on Sunday.

Here’s the breakdown:

SEC: 24

Big Ten: 20

ACC: 10

Pac-12: 6

Big 12: 4

There's a whole lotta @bigten and @SEC players in the Super Bowl this season 💪 pic.twitter.com/xi5XumIpso — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) February 6, 2021

Unsurprisingly the SEC leads the way. In what’s widely regarded as the best region in college football, the powerhouse conference churns out NFL talent. Former LSU running backs Leonard Fournette and Clyde Edwards Helaire headline the 24 players from the SEC to take the sidelines this weekend, alongside defensive tackle Chris Jones, safety Tyrann Mathieu, and wide receiver Mike Evans.

The Big Ten comes in second, with 20 players from the Midwest-heavy conference suiting up for Super Bowl LV. Bucs’ 43-year-old quarterback Tom Brady leads the group, having left Michigan in 2000. A group of other Tampa Bay stars, including Lavonte David, Chris Godwin, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Ndamukong Suh also played in the Big Ten.

The ACC ranks next, boasting 10 participants this weekend. Injured Chiefs wideout Sammy Watkins (Clemson) will hope to suit up come Sunday, alongside former Tigers teammate Bashaud Breeland.

The Pac-12 produced just six players for Super Bowl LV, but some of the most consistent contributors. Tight end Rob Gronkowski attended Arizona during his college days. Defensive lineman Vita Vea hails from California but played at Washington from 2015 through 2017.

Last, but certainly not least is the Big 12. Although the conference has just four former players suiting up for Super Bowl LV, it may have produced the most pivotal piece for the big game: Patrick Mahomes. The former Texas Tech Red Raider will lead the the Chiefs into battle, as they travel into Raymond James Stadium in pursuit of a second consecutive Super Bowl ring.

Tune-in to CBS to see which conference’s players fair best in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.