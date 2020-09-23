Greg Sankey Makes Honest Admission About SEC Football This Year

Never before has SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey had to deal with as much offseason controversy as this year. But with the SEC just four days away from returning to football, he had an honest admission about how the year has gone.

Speaking to WJOX on Wednesday, Sankey admitted that he has been nervous leading up to the coming weekend. He said that he felt nervous just preparing for soccer and cross country recently, but that college football takes things “about 50 levels higher.”

“Yes, that’s called summertime for me this year… absolutely (I’ve been nervous),” Sankey said via 247Sports. “It’s just different. I was nervous last week before we had some soccer games to play, and cross country run, just because we haven’t competed in this environment. The football experience takes that up about 50 levels higher.”

Like most college football conferences, the SEC has had to deal with all kinds of adversity just to reach this point. SEC teams have had to cancel all of their non-conference games in the process.

But through all of the challenges, the SEC schools will have their cherished football programs on the field this year.

Greg Sankey deserves a lot of credit for getting the SEC to this point. Unlike some other conferences, he took the gamble of the wait-and-see approach, and his gamble paid off.

While there are still some controversies to be worked out regarding players who opted out and want back in, for the most part Sankey has navigated his way through the maze.

SEC football is almost upon us, and we’re all looking forward to it.