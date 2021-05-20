Greg Sankey Reacts To College Football Playoff Expansion Talk

Earlier this offseason, conversation started to swirl about potential changes to the College Football Playoff. In April, the CFP committee met and various expansion ideas were discussed.

The current four-team format has been met with a mixed response. Many believe that expanding the field will allow for teams outside of the nation’s elite to break through and get an opportunity in the single-elimination tournament.

But, for SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, the four-team has worked perfectly fine, especially for his conference. He explained that he would be open to discussing new formats, but noted that it would take “a mountain” to implement a new system.

“You saw a press release out of the CFP that dates back to the national championship game,” Sankey told Paul Finebaum on “The Paul Finebaum Show”, per Saturday Down South. “You’ve seen a lot of commentary from a number of my colleagues about expansion. I’ve been really consistent about the four-team playoff has worked, is working and continued to work, has met the objectives. But I’m open to hearing other thoughts and concerns….talking through scenarios, what does it mean? We now have seven years of the College Football Playoff to look back, evaluate against the objectives established and then consider if there is something that might work and be different? None of that predicts change and I think that’s important to understand.”

Here’s more from the SEC Commissioner:

“The possibilities that were identified – I think 63 was the number – seems kind of an arbitrary number when you start at four teams then go to six, eight, 10 or 12, whatever was in the press release. There’s a lot of possibilities. I’m interested, though, in the impact on the regular season. None of these decisions are to be taken lightly or to be identified as easy, but it’s a meaningful review. It’s a look to the future. We have five seasons left under the current agreements. “I’m not going to predict any outcome or give anything away. Let’s tease what may come later but understand there’s a bit of a mountain to climb here if there is any change. From our perspective, I walked by the CFP trophy that we’ve kept for the second straight year. The system has worked really well for what I consider the highest level of football and that’s SEC football.”

Time will tell what the College Football Committee decides, but it sounds like Sankey and the SEC will be just fine leaving the postseason format as is.