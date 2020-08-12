Jay Bilas Says ‘Most Powerful’ Person In College Sports Is Emerging

As the month of August rolls on, many eyes in the sports world will be fixated on SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

Right now, the SEC says it intends to play football this fall. Along with the ACC and Big 12, they are holding steady after the Pac-12 and Big Ten announced the postponement of their fall seasons on Tuesday.

From the start, Sankey has preached patience before arriving at a decision on the 2020 college football season.

“I look forward to learning more about the factors that led the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions today,” Sankey wrote yesterday. “I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes.”

This afternoon, ESPN’s Jay Bilas made a bold proclamation on Twitter. He thinks Sankey will officially become the most powerful person in collegiate athletics if the SEC elects to play this fall.

“It will be the SEC and the NFL,” Bilas wrote. “If the SEC plays, Greg Sankey will be the most powerful person in college sports.”

Currently, SEC programs are set to begin a 10-game, conference-only schedule on September 26.

We’ll see if that decision holds up over the next few weeks.