Joel Klatt Shares Prediction For SEC Football This Fall

Earlier this week, several schools in California announced they wouldn’t have students back on campus for the fall semester.

California State University Chancellor Timothy White stated that there would be no on-campus classes in the fall. Several other school, like San Diego State, Fresno State and San Jose State, came to the same conclusion.

What that means for fall athletics is a major question swirling around the sporting world. While the West Coast is shedding doubt on the 2020 college football season, one conference is “gonna play.”

FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt thinks the Southeastern Conference will play football this fall. He made it clear they’re going to have fans in “some capacity,” as well.

Here’s what he had to say, via Outkick The Coverage:

“I think that the PAC-12 is in a much more precarious situation than let’s say the SEC, the SEC is going to play, just get ready, like mark it down, they’re going to play. And, I do think that they’re going to have fans to some capacity. I don’t think full capacity, but to some capacity.”

Earlier this week, fellow FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd suggested the season-opener between USC and Alabama was in danger.

However, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne made it clear they plan to play the game. “Like I told [Alabama beat reporter] Cecil hurt yesterday, our plan is to play USC,” Byrne said on Wednesday morning.

The Crimson Tide plan to play their season as scheduled. Klatt suggested the rest of the SEC will be out there too.